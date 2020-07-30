KCET 2020 Today: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition requesting the state CET examination to be postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, allowing the Yediyurappa government to conduct the exams as per schedule. As a result, the Karnataka CET 2020 will be held on July 30 and July 31 with safety guidelines in place. Also Read - World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty Withdraws From US Open 2020 Citing Coronavirus Fears

Additional details can be checked on the KCET official website portal – kea.kar.nic.in.

The high court, during its hearing, said that all students who report at exam centres to write the KCET 2020 should be allowed to do the same. As many as 1,94,356 candidates have applied for the CET exam in Karnataka.

The court order came in response to a petition filed by a group of candidates on Tuesday challenging the notification passed by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for conducting the exam amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The KEA has already postponed the PG-CET and Diploma-CET exams as final year exams are still pending for students. The Karnataka PG-CET 2020 and Diploma-CET 2020 were to be held on August 8-9 and August 9, respectively.

Here’s the SOP For KCET 2020:

1. The number of exam centres have been increased across the state in order to avoid overcrowding and ensure social distancing. The exam will take place at 497 centres in 120 districts across Karnataka. In Bengaluru alone, one of India’s emerging hotspots, over 40,000 students will write the CET exam in 83 centres.

2. Thermal screening, face masks and physical distancing will be strictly followed, and all exam centres will be sanitised two days prior to the exam dates.

3. For students coming from containment zones, the KCET 2020 Hall Ticket will work as a travel pass to allow them to move out of these areas.

4. For COVID-19 positive students, KCET exam authorities have been instructed to arrange transportation through ambulances.

5. Students who test positive will write the exam from special COVID-19 Care Centres and medical practitioners and additional paramedical staff will be assigned as their exam invigilator.