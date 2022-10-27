Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result at kea.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to declare round 1 seat allotment result for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling 2022 tomorrow, October 28, 2022, after 2:00 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the result by visiting the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates can exercise their choices (freeze or float) from October 28 to 30 (4:00 PM). Candidates can check the important dates, and other details here.Also Read - UGC NET Result 2022 Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Tentative Dates, Other Details Here

HOW TO CHECK KARNATAKA KCET 2022 COUNSELLING ROUND 1 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT?

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Download Karnataka UGCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result.”

Enter login credentials such as KCET 2022 application ID and password.

The Karnataka KCET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the allotment letter and print a copy for further reference.

Candidates can pay the fees and download the admission order from October 29 till November 2. They can report at the allotted colleges till 5:30 PM on November 3. Also Read - IIM CAT Admit Card 2022 Released at iimcat.ac.in; Direct Link, Know How to Download

While reporting to the college to confirm admission, one should download the allotment letter and take a printout of it for the verification process. For more details, check the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Junior Scientific Officer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Details Here