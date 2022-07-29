KCET 2022: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 results will be declared tomorrow, July 30. Candidates can check the results on the official websites: kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in. The Cut Off for admission in undergraduate engineering and other courses will be released after the results are announced by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Cut-off marks are the minimum scores required for admission to Karnataka institutions. Candidates can check the cut-off marks through the official website – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.Also Read - Karnataka Killings: All Shops in Dakshin Kannada To Remain Shut Till Monday. Read Full Advisory

The KCET entrance exam is held by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to provide admission to engineering, pharmacy, and other disciplines provided by institutions in the state of Karnataka.

How To Check KCET 2022 Scorecard:

Candidates can visit the official websites to check their scorecards: kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The candidates need to provide their application number and date of birth to get their KCET 2022 scorecard.

What Is KCET Cut-off?

The KCET 2022 cut-off comprises the opening and closing rank for the various departments given by the institutes of Karnataka.

The cut-off will be published once all rounds of counselling have been completed.

Students will know whether they are eligible for admission to Karnataka state colleges based on cut-off marks.

The cut-off marks for all KCET-affiliated colleges vary for different engineering disciplines.

Students who qualify for the KCET 2022 will get admission to the UG Engineering course on the basis of merit and all qualified candidates will get admission.

Students will be required to keep their original documents ready for the verification process as the KEA will be verifying all the documents for further admission process.

Students Can Take Admission in These Courses:

Candidates who pass the KCET 2022 exam and counselling rounds will qualify for getting admission in the state’s participating institutions for several engineering, architecture and technology courses such as: