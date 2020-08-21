Karnataka KCET Result 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020 on Friday. Candidates can check their scores by visiting official websites–kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. Also Read - KCET Result 2020: Karnataka Common Entrance Test Results to be Declared on August 21 at kea.kar.nic.in

If reports are to be believed, a total of 1,53,470 students have qualified for engineering seats. The students qualified in other courses are Agriculture- 1,27,627, Veterinary Sciences- 1,29,666, AYUSH- 1,29,611, Pharma- 1,55,552.

A total of 80 students scored full marks (60 out of 60) in Biology, Chemistry- 3.

How to check KCET Result 2020: