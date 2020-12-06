Karnataka KEA DCET Result 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Sunday declared the results for the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) for admission in engineering colleges. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: Here Are The Top 25 Engineering Colleges in India As Per NIRF Rankings

“For verification of documents candidates have to appear in any one of the helpline centre – Bangalore, Mysore, Ballary, Belagaum, Kalburgi, Shivamogaa, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, Davanagere as per the schedule. Candidates have to wear a mask compulsory and attend the document verification by maintaining social distance,” the Board said in a statement. Also Read - IIT Madras, Bombay and Delhi India's Top 3 Centrally-funded Institutes, Know Which Engineering Colleges to Opt For

Those who qualify the written exam will be called for counselling by respective engineering colleges. Details regarding document verification, seat allotment and counselling are available on the KEA website. Also Read - WBJEE 2020 Result Declared: Scores Available at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Toppers, How to Get Your Rank

Here’s how to check your KEA DCET result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘DCET 2020’ link

Step 3: Enter your DCET roll number and hit submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for reference.

Karnataka DCET 2020 was conducted on October 14 this year. The exam is conducted every year as a gateway for admission to 700 government and private institutions in the state.