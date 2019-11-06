Karnataka KMAT 2nd Drive Result 2019: The results of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test 2nd Drive was declared on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the 2nd Drive Admission Test which took place on October 20, 2019 can read instructions regarding their scorecard at kmatindia.com.

Here’s How to Check Karnataka KMAT 2nd Drive Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website, i.e., kmatindia.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link that says, ‘Result date October 20, 2019’.

Step 3: A new window will pop up saying ‘candidates are requested to collect test scores from KMAT office’.

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and visit the KMAT office to obtain your scorecard.

This scorecard will help them in taking admission at various colleges and universities.

More than 169 AICTE-approved University-affiliated B-schools in Bangalore and Karnataka admit candidates based on their KMAT scores, stated a report.