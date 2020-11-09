The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will close down the registration process for Karnataka NEET Counselling 2020 tomorrow, November 10, 2020. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can apply for the counselling process online on the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in. The registration process was started on November 7, 2020. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2020 Round 1 Results Released at mcc.nic.in, Details Here

The candidates who have scored more than or equal to the prescribed minimum score in NEET 2020 only are eligible to register for UG admissions, according to the official notice released by the authority. The candidates must note that the centralized and combined counseling for the seats to be notified by the Karnataka state government, in government, COMED-K, KRLMPCA, AMPCK institutions.

The admissions will be as per the Karnataka Selection of candidates for admission to government seats in Professional Educational Institutions Rules, 2006.

Registration Process: