Home

Education

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 Revised Schedule Released at kea.kar.nic.in, Check Details

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 Revised Schedule Released at kea.kar.nic.in, Check Details

The rearrangement of options only by those who submit the original documents to KEA will open on September 25

Congress Slams Govt For Reducing NEET PG Qualifying Percentile to Zero

New Delhi: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 revised schedule. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the revised schedule for PG Dental and Medical through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Trending Now

The official notice reads, “ in view of the lowering of the qualifying percentile for PG Medical and Dental for NEET PG Medical and NEET PG MDS counselling 2023 by MCC New Delhi, second round seat allotment schedule is revised and option entry portal will be enabled once again.”

You may like to read

Karnataka NEET PG 2023: Key Details

The rearrangement of options only by those who submit the original documents to KEA will open on September 25

The process will end on September 27, 2023.

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be published on September 28, 2023 after 9 pm.

Payment of fees and collection of allotment order can be done on September 29, 2023

The last date for reporting at the allotted medical or dental college against seat allotted in 2nd round is till October 1, 2023.

There is no choice selection in round 2, hence the candidates who get allotment in the second round have a compulsorily report to the allotted college as the seat allotment is based on the priority of options as entered by the candidates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES