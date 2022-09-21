Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will end the NEET PG counselling 2022 registration process on September 23, 2022, by 11: 59 PM. Interested candidates can register online for the counselling by visiting the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. All those who have qualified for the NEET PG 2022/NEET MDS 2022 examination are only eligible to apply.Also Read - NEET UG Counseling 2022: From Tentative Dates to Documents Required; All You Need to Know

Later, those candidates will be called for the document verification process. In order to become eligible for admission to the PG Medical or dental courses in the state of Karnataka, it is mandatory for candidates to register online and complete the document verification process.

Check Important Dates Here

As per Karnataka NEET e-Information Bulletin, check important dates here.

Offline Verification of Documents at KEA, Bangalore (only by candidates who completes the online registration process): 26-09-2022 to 03-10-2022 As per Rank Wise Schedule (Annexure-20)

Display of Seat Matrix and Fee Structure– for all disciplines: Will be notified later

Option Entry by eligible candidates: Will be notified later

Publication of Mock Allotment Results: Will be notified later

Provision to change option entry by eligible candidates: Will be notified later

Publication of first round allotment Result: Will be notified later

