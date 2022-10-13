Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Thursday declared the mock allotment result for NEET PG counselling 2022. Now the candidates can check the allotment result on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in using PGET number. The KEA will declare the final seat allotment result on October 15. Notably, the mock allotment result is declared for candidates who registered in Round 1.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in. Deets Inside

After the NEET PG 2022 mock allotment result, candidates can now modify their documents till October 14 (11 AM) and then submit their documents till October 18 and they have to report at allotted college by October 19 (5:30 PM).

After the final result is declared on October 15, 2022, the candidates can go ahead and complete their reporting and document verification.

Karnataka NEET PG Mock Allotment Result 2022: Check Score on Kea.kar.nic.in

Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Click on PGET 2022 Medical/Dental/DNB mock allotment result link

Use PGET 2022 number

Click on submit

NEET PG mock allotment result will appear on the screen

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates need to know that the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 round 2 counselling schedule will be announced soon and they can check the counselling details on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.