Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will end the NEET UG 2022 counselling registration process tomorrow, October 25, 2022. Interested candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. "UGNEET-2022 Date extended up to 5.30 pm on 25-10-2022 for registration and payment," KEA in an official notification said.

To register for the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling, a candidate needs to enter his/her password and login ID at kea.kar.nic.in. Below are the steps to register for the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling. Follow the steps given below.

How to Register For Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022?

Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the NEET UG 2022 registration link.

Enter the required details.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee. Click on submit option.

Download NEET UG 2022 submitted application form and take a printout of it for further reference.

Through Karnataka NEET UG counselling, a total of 10,945 MBBS and 3,445 BDS seats will be granted to the students. The KEA will conduct the Karnataka MBBS/BDS counselling 2022 for 85 per cent state quota and 100 per cent private colleges seats. Candidates are advised to visit KEA official website: https:// kea.kar.nic.in/, for the latest updates.