Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Deadline Extended Till Tomorrow; Apply At kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Candidates who could not complete the Karnataka NEET UG counselling process or submit the fee will also be able to apply for admissions till the deadline.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has extended the deadline for the state NEET UG counselling registration 2023. Aspirants can apply for the Karnataka NEET UG counselling till 6 PM tomorrow, July 27. To apply for undergraduate degrees in medical, dental and Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy courses in Karnataka for the year 2023-24, students can visit kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who could not complete the Karnataka NEET UG counselling process or submit the fee will also be able to apply for admissions till the deadline.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has mentioned that no more extensions will be given in the deadline. The counselling schedule will be announced once the registration process is over.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How To Register

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Click on Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the KEA home page. Register yourself and login. Fill in the Karnataka NEET UG application form and make the fee payment. Click on submit and download the KEA confirmation page.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Application Fee

For Karnataka SC/ST/Cat-1/PWD/ GM/2A/2B/3A/3B candidates, the fee is Rs 500. Non-Karnataka candidates have to submit Rs 2,500. Non-Resident Indian Ward/NRI/OCI/PIO/Foreign National applicants must pay Rs 5,500. The Karnataka NEET UG fee payment must be through credit card/debit card/bank challan/internet banking.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling: Documents Required

Students need to submit scanned copies of their Class 10 and 12 mark sheet, NEET UG rank and score card, passport size photograph, caste certificate and thumb impression. The photograph and thumb impression must be in JPEG format with a maximum size of 50 KB.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling

The Karnataka NEET UG counselling process is being held for admission in 85 per cent state quota and 100 per cent private colleges seats in the state. The KEA aims to fill 3,445 BDS seats and 10,995 MBBS seats in various institutions of Karnataka. The seat allotment will be based on the choices filled by applicants, seat matrix, reservation criteria, and NEET 2023 rank. Once the seat allotment is formalised, candidates can freeze, reject or upgrade their choices. There will be two rounds of counselling, followed by a mop-up round.

