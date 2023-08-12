Home

Education

Karnataka NEET UG 2023: Mock Seat Allotment Result Out At kea.kar.nic.in, Direct Link Inside

Karnataka NEET UG 2023: Mock Seat Allotment Result Out At kea.kar.nic.in, Direct Link Inside

KEA has issued the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) NEET UG 2023 mock seat allotment result at kea.kar.nic.in. It is important to note that candidates who have not entered any options for the first round can also enter their priority of options if interested.

KCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result will be published on August 16.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) NEET UG 2023 mock seat allotment result has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Eligible candidates who have appeared for the KCET NEET UG counselling round can visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline .karnataka.gov.in and check the results. It is to be noted that KEA aims to provide admissions to candidates in engineering, medical, dental agriculture, architecture, and other courses.

Trending Now

Karnataka Examinations Authority’s Official Notification

As per the official notification, “Candidates must verify their mock seat allotment results, and are free to reorder, change, delete and add to their preference of courses/colleges, if required. Interested candidates who have not entered any options before for the first round can also enter their priority of options after the mock allotment results also if interested.”

Further, as per the notice, the exam authority also advised candidates to take a hardcopy of the options finally submitted by them. The final options submitted by the candidates will be considered for KCET first round seat allotment results for admissions to medical, dental, agriculture, veterinary, engineering, architecture, pharmacy etc.

It is important to note that the KCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result will be published on August 16. Adding on, KEA further stated that after the declaration of final allotment results, students will be provided with four choices among which they will have to select the correct choice after consulting their parents.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023: Steps To Check Mock Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Go to the official portal of Karnataka Examinations Authority at www.kea.kar.nic.in or www. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Karnataka NEET UG 2023 mock seat allotment result’ on the home page.

Step 3: Key in the login credentials and hit submit.

Step 4: After successfully logging in, your Mock Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result carefully and download the page for further need.

Direct link for Karnataka NEET UG 2023 mock seat allotment result.

For any additional queries or related information, candidates are advised to go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority at www.kea.kar.nic.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES