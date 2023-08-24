Home

Education

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts Today; Check Choice Filling Date And How To Apply

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts Today; Check Choice Filling Date And How To Apply

The second round of counselling for Karnataka NEET UG 2023 has begun today, August 24, 2023 and the registration for the same can be done on the website- http://kea.kar.nic.in. Check how you can apply for the counselling and also know what is the choice filling date.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023

New Delhi: The registration for the second round of counselling for Karnataka NEET UG 2023 has been announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). This is especially for those candidates who could not submit their application forms for this academic session; students who missed their chance during the first round of counselling can also apply now.

Trending Now

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Registration Last Date

As mentioned earlier, the registration process for the second round of counselling for the Karnataka NEET UG 2023 is going to begin today, August 24, 2023 from 6:00 PM. The last date to apply for the counselling will be August 25, till 11:59 PM. Document verification for candidates who successfully register themselves will take place on August 28 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at KEA, Bangalore.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 2nd Round Counselling: How To Apply

The registration for the second round of the counselling can be done by visiting the website – http://kea.kar.nic.in. Your first step is to visit this website and then search for the online application link named ‘UG NEET 2023’. The next step is to fill your name and email address so that a unique registration number and password is generated; log in using these credentials. Fill the application form completely, upload the necessary documents and then re-check the form. Pay the application fees by any of the available payment modes and then after a final review of your application, click on the ‘submit’ button. After submitting the form, download and print a copy of the form and keep it for future reference.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Choice Filling Date

The date for choice filling has not yet been announced but those who registered themselves in the first round of counselling, the choice filling date for them has been extended up to August 24, 2023. The last date for fee payment, downloading of admission order and reporting to colleges has also been extended to August 24. For choice filling, candidates will have to enter their priority umber in front of their choice and can fill as many choices as they want.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Qualification Criteria

All interested candidates must be citizens of India, should have qualified for the NEET UG 2023 examination and scored the minimum required score to be eligible for admissions. The documents required for Karnataka NEET 2023 Counselling is the Karnataka NEET 2023 Counselling Application Form, Proof of Counselling Fee Payment, NEET 2023 Result, NEET UG Admit Card, Marksheet of Class 10, a valid Photo ID proof, Certificate of Class 12 and two recent passport sized photographs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES