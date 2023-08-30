Home

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Begins, Check Seat Allotment Result Date

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 today and the seat matrix is also available on the website- kea.kar.nic.in. Check important dates, how to check seat matrix and seat allotment result date..

New Delhi: The Round 2 Counselling of Karnataka NEET UG 2023 has started from today August 30, 2023. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the seat matrix at 11:00 AM today and candidates can access the matrix by visiting the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. Date and timings for modification by eligible candidates has also been disclosed and the Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result Date has also been announced by KEA. Verification Slip for those who have verified their documents on August 28 and 29 has also been released and instructions regarding the same have been given by the examination authority. Check the deadlines and other details..

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Second Round Of Counselling Begins

As mentioned earlier, the second round of counselling for Karnataka NEET UG 2023 has begun and the seat matrix is available on the official website from 11:00 AM. To access the seat matrix, candidates must visit the official website of KEA- kea.kar.nic.in. Re-arrangement of options and priority of choices can be done by candidates from 2:00 PM today, August 30 and this can be done till 2:00 PM on September 2, 2023.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023: Seat Allotment Result Date

Eligible candidates must note that the date for the release of the Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result is September 4, 2023; the results will be announced after 6:00 PM. Along with this, KEA has also notified that verification slips of candidates who had got their document verification done on August 28 and 29, have also been released. The candidates are expected to download this slip from the website and then enter their options to go ahead with the admission procedure.

The seat allotment results will be based on the merit of the candidate and on the basis of the choices filled by them. Candidates who are allocated their seats, must confirm their choice on the official website in order to continue with the same seat. After the seat confirmation, the eligible candidate is required to pay the fees and then report to the college allocated to them, with their admission order.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023: Eligibility Criteria

All interested candidates must be citizens of India, should have qualified for the NEET UG 2023 examination and scored the minimum required score to be eligible for admissions. The documents required for Karnataka NEET 2023 Counselling is the Karnataka NEET 2023 Counselling Application Form, Proof of Counselling Fee Payment, NEET 2023 Result, NEET UG Admit Card, Marksheet of Class 10, a valid Photo ID proof, Certificate of Class 12 and two recent passport sized photographs.

