Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Announces Round 2 Result at kea.kar.nic.in | Step To Check Scores

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the seat allotment result of the second round of NEET UG counselling 2022.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the seat allotment result of the second round of NEET UG counselling 2022. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the authority i.e. kea.kar.nic.in.

To check the round 2 result, candidates will have to key in their CET number at the official KEA website. The candidates must note that the results were published on November 27, after 6 pm.

The fee payment link has been activated and candidates have time till November 30 to complete the fee payment process.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to pay fees

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can pay the fees:

Go to the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ‘UGNEET 2022 second round fee payment and admission order download link’. The candidates will be redirected to a new page. Key in your CET number and the given captcha to login. The candidates will be able to get the link for fee payment. Once paid, download and save the page for future reference.

The fees for candidates who paid in first round, choice 2 will be adjusted accordingly, the official notification states.

According to the official schedule, candidates will have time from 3 pm today (November 28) till 11:59 pm of December 2 to download their admission order. The last date to report to colleges is December 3, before 5:30 pm.

