Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Mop-Up Round Post Seat Allotment Schedule Out, Check Last Date For Fee Payment

The Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Schedule for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 has been officially released and the eligible candidates have only two days to complete all formalities related to fee payment. Check all details and updates at kea.kar.nic.in

New Delhi: The Mop-Up Round Post Seat Allotment Schedule has been officially released for the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and can be checked on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. The official schedule also states the dates within which the eligible candidates have to complete all formalities related to the downloading of challan and fee payment. Read more to find out Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Last Date for Fee Payment, Deposition of Original Documents, Downloading of Admission Order and Reporting At Allotted College..

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Mop-Up Post Seat Allotment Schedule Out

As mentioned earlier, the Mop-Up Round Post Seat Allotment Schedule for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 has been officially declared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on September 22, 2023. According to the schedule, eligible candidates have to follow certain steps to secure their admission which is-

Payment of Fees Deposition of Original Documents Downloading of Admission Order Reporting to Allotted College Entering the College Joining Status on KEA Portal

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Important Dates

According to the official Mop-Up Round Post Seat Allotment Schedule, the eligible candidates can download the challan and make the fee payment between September 25 and September 26, 2023 by deducting the caution deposit. Deposition of Original documents with two sets of attested photocopies should be done latest by September 25-26. After fee payment and deposition of original documents, the Downloading of Admission Order can be done between September 25 and September 27, 2023.

The last date for Reporting at Allotted College with a set of attested photocopies as mentioned in the verification slip, is September 27, 2023 before 5:30 PM. Click here to check the official schedule.

(IMPORTANT NOTE: Deposition of original documents has to be done by the candidate in person, at KEA Bangalore.)

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Documents To Be Submitted

All documents that are required for submission must be submitted along with two sets of attested photocopies. The documents are-

UG NEET 2023 Score Card and Admit Card (Two Copies) UG NEET 2023 Application Printout (Two Copies) Valid Identity Card (Two Copies) KEA Verification Slip (Two Copies) Fee Paid Receipt (Two Copies) All Original Documents As Per Verification Slip (Two Photocopies) Annexure-1 (Two Photocopies) Annexure-9 (Rural Service Bond) (Two Photocopies)

