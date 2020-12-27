Karnataka PGCET 2020: The Karnataka Authority (KEA) has declared Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2020 mock allotment result on official website kea.kar.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy for checking their Karnataka PGCET 2020 mock allotment result. Also Read - Karnataka PGCET, DCET 2020: Dates Changed For Both Examinations Due to COVID | Check New Schedule Here

Know here steps to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PGCET mock allotment result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will now be displayed on the screen