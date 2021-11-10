Karnataka PGCET 2021 Latest News Today: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will hold the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) on Thursday (November 11, 2021). The Karnataka PGCET 2021 is being held for admission to ME/ MTech / MArch courses and it will be held for Type A and Type B exams. As per the notification, the Type A exam will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and Type B exam will start at 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.Also Read - Karnataka PGCET 2020 Result Declared on Official Website | Where and How to Check

The candidates who are appearing for the Karnataka PGCET 2021 must carry their Karnataka PGCET admit card along with valid ID proof. They can download their admit card from the official websites Karnataka.gov.in/kea. using their application number and date of birth.

The candidates must note that the Karnataka PGCET exam will be conducted on OMR sheets and applicants will mark the correct answers on the OMR sheet using a black or blue ballpoint pen only.

According to the official notification, the answer key for the Karnataka PGCET will be released after three days of the examination. Notably, the Karnataka PGCET 2021 for MBA/MCA will begin from November 14, 2021.

After the Karnataka PGCET gets over, the students will be allowed to carry a replica of the filled OMR answer sheet which can be used to tally the answers with PGCET Answer key.

Issuing a statement on the PGCET merit list, the KEA said: “The merit list will be prepared separately for MBA, MCA, ME / M.Tech / M.Arch solely on the basis of the marks obtained in the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test without taking the marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying examination.”