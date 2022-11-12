Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022 Released at kea.kar.nic.in; Exams From Nov 19

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card at kea.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Examination Authority(KEA) has released the admit card for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2022) examination today, November 12, 2022. Candidates can check the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and kea.kar.nic.in. To access the hall ticket, a candidate needs to enter his registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 ENTRANCE EXAM DATES

The entrance exam will be held on November 19, 2022, for ME, MTech, and MArch courses. The Karnataka PGCET MBA and MCA courses examination will be conducted on November 20, 2022.

STEP BY STEP GUIDE TO DOWNLOAD KARNATAKA PGCET ADMIT CARD 2022? Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, ”12-11 PGCET -2022 MBA/MCA/M.Tech Hall Ticket Download Link.”

Enter the login credentials such as the login id, registration number, and date of birth. Now click on the submit option.

Your Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download KEA PGCET 2022 Admit Card and take a printout of it for future reference. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority(KEA) for the latest updates.