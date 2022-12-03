Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Check Step By Step Guide to Raise Objections at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key at kea.kar.nic.in: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key at kea.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has already released the provisional answer key for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 examination. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination can check and download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to raise objections against the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key has been extended till December 06, 2022.

Earlier, the last date to raise objections was December 4. The examination authority will announce the final answer key after considering the objections, raised by the students, received against the provisional PGCET answer key.

Karnataka Examination Authority conducted the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 exam for MTech programme on November 19. Meanwhile, the PGCET 2022 for MBA and MCA programmes was conducted on November 20, 2022.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO RAISE OBJECTIONS at kea.kar.nic.in?

Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in and https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

and https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ Under the ‘Admissions’ tab, click on the link for PGCET – MBA, MCA and MTech.

A new page will open. Now, click on the link for PGCET 2022 answer key.

Enter your PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth to log in.

Your Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Raise your objections, if any. Provide supporting documents and submit them.