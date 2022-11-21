Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Soon at kea.kar.nic.in. Check Details Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key at kea.kar.nic.in: Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination can check and download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates can exercise their choices (freeze or float) from October 28 to 30 (4:00 PM).

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key at kea.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the provisional answer key for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 examination anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination can check and download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check the answer key. Follow the steps given below.

How to Check Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key at kea.kar.nic.in?

Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Your Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Karnataka Examination Authority conducted the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 exam for MTech programme on November 19. Meanwhile, the PGCET 2022 for MBA and MCA programmes was conducted on November 20, 2022. For more details, check the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority.