Karnataka PGCET 2023: Application Process Ends Today At kea.kar.nic.in

The registration process for Karnataka PGCET 2023 was initially scheduled to conclude on August 30. It was later extended till today, September 1.

The examination will be held on September 23. (Representative image)

Aspirants preparing for Karnataka’s Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) must hurry up as Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will be closing the registration process for examination today on September 1. Candidates can apply for the competitive test through the official site of Karnataka Examinations Authority at kea.kar.nic.in.

Originally, the registration process for the exam was scheduled to conclude on August 30, however, it was later pushed to today, September 1. The Karnataka PGCET examination is slated to take place on September 23 and 24 this year.

The examination that will be held on September 23 will take place in a single shift between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. On the other hand, the test slated for September 24 will be conducted in two shifts, between 10: 30 a.m. and 12:30 pm and between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm. Karnataka PGCET is an MBA entrance exam for admission into various MBA colleges across Karnataka.

What Is The Eligibility Criteria For Karnataka (PGCET)

Now, talking about the eligibility criteria for Karnataka (PGCET), candidates who have passed a bachelor’s degree of a minimum of 3 years or have received a minimum of 50 per cent marks in all the subjects including languages in all the years of the degree examination can apply for the test.

How Can You Apply For Karnataka PGCET 2023

Interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the Karnataka PGCET examination 2023:

Step 1: First of all, go to the official site of Karnataka Examinations Authority, at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, as you reach the homepage of the website, click on the Karnataka PGCET 2023 registration link.

Step 3: After that, register yourself on the website.

Step 4: Once you are done with the registration, log in to the account using your credentials.

Step 5: Next, fill out the application form.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of your passport-sized photograph, signature, and other necessary documents as mentioned in the form.

Step 7: Pay the application fees.

Step 8: Next, click on the ‘submit’ button and download the page.

Step 9: Lastly, do not forget to take a printout for further needs.

