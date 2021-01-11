Karnataka PGCET: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka PGCET Allotment Result 2020 for the 2nd Counselling Round. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. We have also provided direct link below for the convenience of the students. Also Read - KCET 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Check Now

Here, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - Karnataka NEET Mock Allotment Result 2020 Likely To Release Today At kea.kar.nic.in

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in Also Read - KCET 2020 Counselling: Document Verification to be Online This Year, Classes to Begin From November

Step 2: Find and Click on Admissions Tab in the top Menu

Step 3: Select PGCET 2020 (MBA, MCA, MTech) Option from Menu

Step 4: Click on First Link for PGCET-2020 First Round Seat Allotment Result

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page with input for exam roll number

Step 6: Enter your PGCET No as provided on hall ticket and submit it

Step 7: Your Karnataka PGCET 1st Allotment Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download provisional allotment letter from the website and take printout for future reference

Check Karnataka PGCET Allotment Result 2020 (2nd Round) – Direct Link (Available Now)

With the release of the 2nd Round Selection Results for the KEA PGCET Allotment Result 2020, the process for confirmation of allotted seats would also begin for all the candidates. Shortlisted candidates who have been allotted seats in the 2nd Round are required to report to the assigned institute to complete the admission formalities.

The candidates must note that the allotment results declared are based on combination of factors including ranks obtained in PGECET, options entered during the online Karnataka PGCET round 2 counselling application and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.