Karnataka PGCET, DCET 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority has revised the dates for Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka PGCET 2020), and Karnataka Diploma CET 2020 (Karnataka DCET 2020). As per the revised dates, the former will be held on October 6 while the latter on October 7. Students may also want to official website at kea.kar.nic.in and check the revised dates there. Also Read - Bengaluru Clashes: Four Teams Set up to Investigate August 11 Riots, SDPI Under Scanner

The Authority has also extended the deadline of the application for Karnataka PGCET 2020 and Karnataka DCET 2020. The last date of application is August 20. Interested candidates are advised to apply before the aforementioned date to avoid the last-minute rush. Also Read - Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From COVID-19

It must be noted that both examination ( Karnataka PGCET 2020 and Karnataka DCET 2020) have been pushed to later dates due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. They were initially scheduled to be held on August 8 and 9, respectively. Also Read - Bengaluru Clashes: Section 144 Extended Till August 15 in Riot Areas, 6 CRPF Teams Deployed | Roundup

Karnataka PGCET is held for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch courses. On the other hand, Karnataka DCET is held for those who want admission to second and third-semester engineering programmes.