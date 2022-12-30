Karnataka PGCET Final Answer Key 2022 Out at kea.kar.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the final answer key for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 examination today, December 30, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination can check and download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Final Answer Key by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Examination Authority conducted the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 exam for MTech programme on November 19. Meanwhile, the PGCET 2022 for MBA and MCA programmes was conducted on November 20, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the answer key.

How To Download Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in. and https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

and On the homepage, Click on the ‘M.Tech Key Answer/MCA Key Answer/MBA Key Answer’ link.

Your Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 PDF will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the KEA PGCET 2022 answer key PDF and take a print for further reference.

Karnataka PGCET Document Verification Schedule

Selected candidates are required to attend the document verification based on their ranks from January 2, 2023. The document verification for GATE-qualified candidates who have secured ranks from 1 to the last rank will be conducted from January 2 between 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The Document verification will be held at Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, Davangere help centres. If a candidate has got multiple ranks, then he/she can come to the helpline centre on the scheduled date as per his/her highest secured rank, in any discipline, and need not come again for other ranks in other disciplines. For further clarification related to the Karnataka (PGCET) – 2022, the Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of KEA (kea.kar.nic.in) for the latest updates.