Karnataka PGCET Result 2019: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is likely to declare the Karnataka PGCET RESULT 2019 for MBA, MTech and MCA soon on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

All candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website in case of any update.

Here is how you can check Karnataka PGCET Result 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Now, use your registration number and password of Karnataka PGCET to login

Step 3: Submit

Step 4: Your Karnataka PGCET 2019 result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take a print-out for a future reference

Karnataka Examinations Authority is governed by the Governing Council headed by the Honourable Minister of Higher Education, GOK, the official website read.