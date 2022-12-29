Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 Shortly At kea.kar.nic.in; Direct Link, Document Verification Schedule Here

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to declare the result for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 examination today December 29, 2022. Candidates can download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The result will be out after 4:00 PM. Selected candidates are required to attend the document verification based on their ranks from January 2, 2023.

All You Need to Know About Karnataka PGCET Result 2022

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022: Check Release Date, Time

Click on the link that reads, “Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result,” available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Your Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference. Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result (link to be active soon)

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule

The document verification for GATE-qualified candidates who have secured ranks from 1 to the last rank will be conducted from January 2 between 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The Document verification will be held at Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, Davangere help centres. If a candidate has got multiple ranks, then he/she can come to the helpline centre on the scheduled date as per his/her highest secured rank, in any discipline, and need not come again for other ranks in other disciplines.

The Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 exam for MTech programme was conducted on November 19. Meanwhile, the PGCET 2022 for MBA and MCA programmes was held on November 20, 2022. For further clarification related to the Karnataka (PGCET) – 2022, the Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of KEA (kea.kar.nic.in) for the latest updates.