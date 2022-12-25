Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 Soon at kea.kar.nic.in; Check Document Verification Schedule Here

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in: Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination can check and download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the result for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 examination on December 29, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 examination can check and download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The result will be out after 4:00 PM.

The Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 exam for MTech programme was conducted on November 19. Meanwhile, the PGCET 2022 for MBA and MCA programmes was held on November 20, 2022. Selected candidates are required to attend the document verification based on their ranks from January 2, 2023.

The document verification for GATE-qualified candidates who have secured ranks from 1 to the last rank will be held on January 2 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022: Check Release Date, Time

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result: Check Important Date Time Here Date December 29, 2022. Time After 4 PM Check the Official Website Here kea.kar.nic.in

How to Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result at kea.kar.nic.in?

Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Your Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

DIRECT LINK: Karnataka PGCET 2022 Official Notification

Document verification will be done at Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga,Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, Davangere help centres. If a candidate has got multiple ranks, then he/she can come to the helpline centre on the scheduled date as per his/her highest secured rank, in anty discipline, and need not come again for other ranks in other disciplines. For more details, check the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority.