Karnataka Police SI Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police Department has invited applications to fill vacancies for the post of Special Reserve Sub-Inspector (KSRP & LRB) (Men, Women & Transgender) including inservice of Residual & Kalyana Karnataka ( Local). Those interested and eligible can apply from the official website, siksrp21.ksponline.co.in. The online application process is going on(December 20, 2021). The last date to apply for the post is January 18, 2022.

Karnataka Police SI Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: December 20, 2021

Last Date of Online Application: January 18, 2022

Karnataka Police SI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Special Reserve Sub-Inspector (KSRP & LRB): 70

Karnataka Police SI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Any degree from University recognised by UGC or equivalent

Age Limit