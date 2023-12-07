Karnataka Proposes 10 Yr Jail Term, Rs 10 Crore Fine to Curb Exam Offences, Bill Tabled in Assembly

Home

Karnataka Exam Regulation: Unfair Means practice is an activity that allows a candidate to gain an unfair advantage over other candidates. This includes using someone to write an examination(impersonation) or preparing material for copying and contacting or communicating or trying to do so with any person, other than the examination staff, during the examination time in the examination centre; contacting or communicating or trying to do so with any person, other than the examination staff, during the examination time in the Examination Centre.

Cheating or using any malpractice during any competitive examination is highly unacceptable by the authorities. Aimed at curbing rampant irregularities and use of corrupt and unfair means in public examinations in the state, the Karnataka government on Wednesday tabled a bill in the Assembly proposing strict provisions of imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine up to Rs 10 crore.

Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023

Provisions in the bill, titled Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023, also include confiscation of property. As per the news agency PTI report, the bill in its statement of objects and reasons states that it has been proposed to provide for effective measures to prevent and curb the offences of leakage of question papers and use of unfair means at public examinations for the purpose of recruitment to any posts under the state government including autonomous bodies, authorities, boards, or corporations.

The new law will work as a deterrent against the rise and trend of unfair means in public examinations and also works as a deterrent for the examinees and criminal masterminds who resort to such tactics, it further added. A designated court for the trial of such offences is provided in this law. There is no extra expenditure involved in the proposed legislative measure, the bill added. Furthermore, the government also tabled the Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, replacing an ordinance notifying 28 per cent GST on online games, horse racing and casinos.

