New Delhi: In the wake of allegations of large-scale corruption, the BS Bommai-led Karnataka government on Friday decided to cancel the results of the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment exam. The government has stated that a fresh exam will be re-conducted for 54,289 candidates, dates for which will be announced soon. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by DG-IGP Praveen Sood and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajneesh Goel. For the unversed, the PSI recruitment written exam was held in October 2021.

The recruitment scam came to light in Kalaburagi district after an aspirant was given 100 per cent marks though he had attempted only 21 questions in one of the question papers. Till now 17 people have been arrested including the Afzalpur MLA's gunman.

Earlier on Thursday, a government employee, who allegedly helped a woman candidate in the exam was taken into custody. A BJP leader, who was close to many high-profile leaders in Karnataka, is on the run while her husband has been arrested.