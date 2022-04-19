Bengaluru: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Tuesday said that the preparations for the second year pre-university exams to be conducted from 22 April to 18 May are in place including security arrangements.Also Read - Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Date Sheet 2022 Released; Check Full Schedule Here

"The Education department has made all the preparations for the secondary PU exams from April 22 to May 18," Nagesh said at a press conference at the Vidhana Soudha.

Here are some of the important takeaways from the Education Minister’s PC:

The preparations for the second year pre-university exams to be conducted from 22 April to 18 May are in place. 6,84,255 students have enrolled for the exam which will be held at 1,076 centres across the state, the minister said The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses will bear the cost of the tickets of the students who wish to travel to and from their nearest bus stop to the exam centre free of cost in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses. Regular students would have to follow the rules on uniform but private candidates would be exempted from it. There are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates The minister said the deputy commissioners of districts have been instructed to declare a 200-metre area around the exam centres as restricted area. There will be police pickets near the checkpoints.

"The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring," Nagesh said.