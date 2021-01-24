Bengaluru: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has postponed the First Division Assistant (FDA) exam after the question paper was leaked. The FDA exam was slated to be held on January 23 and 24, 2021. The police have arrested six people who reportedly circulated the paper. Further, cash worth Rs 24 lakhs has also was found in their possession. Also Read - KPSC recruitment 2016: Karnataka Public Service Commission invites application for 806 Government job posts; Apply before May 5, 2016

The new date for the KSPC FDA Exam will be announced soon. Candidates are requested to keep a tab on official website kpsc.kar.nic.in for more updates on the exam dates.

“Karnataka Public Service Commission postpones First Division Assistant examination that was scheduled to be held on January 24 due to unavoidable reasons. The question paper has reached to some miscreants,” Times Now quoted the Commission as saying in a statement.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Crime) Bengaluru told ANI, “KPSC was scheduled to hold FDA tomorrow. We received credible information that some people have got the question papers. After investigation, we arrested six people and seized question paper from their possession. We have informed KPSC about the same.”

Police have initiated a probe into the matter.

Around 3.7 lakh candidates had applied for the examination. However, only 2.8 lakh candidates had downloaded the admission ticket. The admit card was released a week ago.

The KPSC FDA exam is held to recruit for the posts of First Division Assistant. A total of 1112 vacancies were announced this year