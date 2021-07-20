Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: The Karnataka Higher Secondary Council has declared the results of the 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) or Class 12 Karnataka board exams on Tuesday, July 20 via a press conference. The Karnataka PUC 2nd result was announced by Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. A total of 1,95,650 students got distinction while 1.47 lakh got second division. Students can now check their results at the official website – karresults.nic.in as the result link has been activated at 4:30 pm.Also Read - Karnataka: Fire Breaks Out At a Private College in Manglaore's Babbukatte During SSC Exam

A total of 5.90 lakh students appeared for the exam, out of which 3.35 lakh were boys and 3.31 lakh were girls. And this year, the majority of students have got distinction in their results. A total of 1,95,650 students got distinction while 1.47 lakh got second division. All students can now check their detailed marks at the official websites — karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, and result.bspucpa.com. Students can also take a printout of their mark sheets from the websites.

For the convenience of the candidates, here’s a step-by-step guide through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka HSC Board i.e., karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link attached to the Karnataka HSC board exam 2021 results.

Step 3: Key in the registration number and click on the “submit” option.

Step 4: After submitting the details, results shall be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Print or download a copy of the results for future references.

Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2021: What to check in the result/ marksheet

As soon as a student get their mark sheet, they need to check it carefully, as the online result is a provisional mark sheet and detailed result is prepared on same, any error in this would reflect in marksheet as well. Here’s what the students need to check:

Name, spelling of student, school, subjects etc Pass status – pass /fail mentioned should be as per marks Totaling per subeject should done correct Marks as mentione for class 9 and 11 should be as per reuslt declared earlier.

The Karnataka PUC 2nd result has been calculated based on special criteria, and students have been marked on the basis of their performance in class 10 and class 11 marks with each having 45 per cent weightage while the class 12 internals will have 10 per cent weightage, as per the official criteria announced earlier.