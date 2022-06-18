Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 on Friday, June 18, as announced by the board on Thursday. The Karnataka Class 12 results for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be announced altogether. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the PUC II examination can check the results by visiting the official website – karresults.nic.in.Also Read - PUC Results 2022 Big Update: Karnataka Board Likely To Announce Result Soon on karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in | Check Expected Date Here

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh will announce the results at a press conference at around 11 am. Students can then check and download their results online from the list of official websites given below. The results will be available on the official website at 1 pm and the result message will be sent to the registered mobile numbers of the students, the minister said.

Stay tuned for the latest updates and more information related to the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022.

List of websites to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022:

karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

kseeb.nic.in

result.bspucpa.com

The links to check marks will be activated on these websites after the announcement of the result.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022:

Visit either of the official websites: pue.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in

Click on the “PUC 2 result 2022” link on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

The Karnataka PUC 2 result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022

This year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 was held between April 22 and May 18. The examination was held at 1,076 centres across the state. As many as 6,84,255 students enrolled for the exam this year. The PUC Karnataka Class 12 exams were conducted in offline mode. The entire Karnataka PU examination was held under the surveillance of the police and CCTV cameras were installed inside the examination hall and squads were also deployed to keep a check on the students. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.