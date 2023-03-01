Home

Schools, Colleges in Karnataka to Remain Shut Today Due to Strike Called by Govt Employees

Apart from the schools and colleges, various other government services like KSRTC, BBMP, BDA offices among others would also be impacted due to the strike called by the state government employees.

Karnataka School Closing News Today: Schools and colleges in Karnataka will remain shut on March 1 as the state government employees, including the teachers, are holding protests against the Besavaraj Bommai government over the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. The state will also witness a complete shutdown of government services in view of the strike.

Giving details about the strike, Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association President CS Shadakshari said the services of ‘Mahanagara Palike’ and ‘Pura Sabha’ including pourakarmika (civic workers) and various energy supply companies. Revenue collection, schools, and pre-university examinations will also be hit.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reached out to the government employees in Karnataka and said the administration was ready to seek the 7th Pay commission’s interim report and implement it.

The demands of the Karnataka government employees include implementation of the 7th Pay Commission and implementation of at least 40 percent of fitment facilities, and reverting to the Old Pension Scheme.

