Hijab Row Latest Update: Amid ongoing Hijab row, the Karnataka government on Friday hinted that the decision on reopening of the Pre-University and Degree Colleges will be taken on February 14. On Thursday, the Karnataka government had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14.

Giving details, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said the high schools will resume on Monday and during the meeting that will be convened by the Chief Minister on Monday evening, a decision regarding starting classes for PUC and Degree College students will be taken.

Hijab row: Decision on reopening Pre-University, Degree Colleges likely on Feb 14, says Karnataka Minister B C Nagesh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the Superintendent of Police of all districts have been instructed to see to it that peace, law and order is maintained, when educational institutions reopen.

“Our police are prepared to handle any situation, our police force have already gone to various states where elections are taking place, we are not sending anymore force and they will be utilised, along with local police and central forces,” he said.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, on Thursday had requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from Wednesday.

Basavaraj Bommai had on Thursday said it has been decided to reopen high schools across the state from February 14.

“The government has the responsibility of maintaining law and order. Tomorrow (Friday), a meeting with all the ministers, Deputy Commissioners, SPs, and ZP CEOs would be held to review the ground situation in the districts. Accordingly, appropriate directions would be issued. I, the Education Minister, and the Home Minister are in constant touch with each other. Senior officials have been instructed to be in touch with district and taluk level officers,” he told media reporters.

Saying that the dress code issue in schools that rocked the state has entered the portals of the High Court, Bommai urged everyone to maintain peace and respect the court verdict.

“The anxiety among the students has subsided after declaring holiday to schools and colleges. No untoward incident has been reported. A few visual clips are doing the rounds in the last 2 days. But do not fall prey to any provocations,” he appealed.