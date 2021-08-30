Karnataka School Reopening News Today: After reviewing the coronavirus situation, the Karnataka government on Monday decided to reopen schools in the state from September 6. Issuing an order in this regard, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the classes from 6 to 8 will resume in talukas with COVID positivity rate below 2% starting from 6th September. However, he added that the classes will be conducted with 50% attendance only for 5 days a week.Also Read - Karnataka Orders 7-day Institutional Quarantine For Visitors From Kerala, Relaxes Night Curfew in All But 4 Districts

However, the state government said that the schools will only be allowed to reopen in areas with less than 2 per cent of positive rates. The move to reopen schools was taken after a meeting between the expert panel and the government officials.

Guidelines:

Issuing detailed guidelines, the state government said that classes 6 to 8 will be open five days a week and during weekends, sanitisation will be carried out by the schools. Schools will reopen amid with students wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Attending the school will not be a mandate and students and parents can opt to study online. Both online and offline classes will go simultaneously.

It must be noted that a 13-member advisory council was set up to study COVID-19 condition and recommend school reopening. The panel had suggested phase-wise reopening of schools, as per the government order.

Corona cases: Karnataka reported 1,262 fresh COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 29,47,255 and the toll to 37,278. The day also saw 1,384 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,91,193.

Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of deaths (6), Dakshina Kannada reported three and Hassan two, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 361, Dakshina Kannada 202, Udupi 96, Mysuru and Kodagu 86, while the rest were scattered in other areas.