Karnataka School Reopening News Today: As the coronavirus cases came down, the Karnataka government on Friday decided to reopen schools for students from class 9 to 12 (II PUC) from August 23, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. The Chief Minister on Friday chaired a meeting with health and education experts, Ministers and senior officials of the state government to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

As per the announcement, schools for classes 9 to 12 will start in alternate batches from August 23 with each batch attending classes three days a week.

"We have decided to reopen schools in two phases," Bommai said after a meeting of experts, ministers and officials. "In the first phase, Classes 9-12 will start from August 23 subject to conditions. There will be two batches of students – the first batch will have classes for three days and the second batch on another three days," he said. "In effect, students will have classes on alternate days," he added.

He also added that the decision about reopening of schools for up to Class 8 will be taken in the last week of August after looking at all aspects of a possible third Covid-19 wave.

“This is being done to observe the situation taking into account the possibility of a third wave impacting the state,” Bommai explained.

After taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state, he said that the government has decided to impose weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, and that the existing night curfew across the state will begin from 9 PM instead of 10 PM.

“We have discussed the current COVID situation, also some directions have come at the all-India level about the possible increase or decrease in the positivity rate in the days to come, based on that we have come to certain decisions,” Bommai said.

He said that there are certain conditions for opening schools, as per which classes will be held in batches on alternate days and details will be given in the order.

He also added that the experts are of the opinion that a decision should be taken by August-end on starting primary and secondary classes up to class 8, after taking into account the possibility of a third wave and the intensity COVID infections.

Karnataka reported 1,785 fresh cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.13 lakh and toll to 36,705, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,651 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,52,368.

Out of 25 deaths reported on Thursday 5 are from Bengaluru Urban,Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada and Kolar 3, Mandya, Mysuru and Udupi 2, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 414, Dakshina Kannada 337, Udupi 134, Hassan 125, Mysuru 105, Kodagu 100, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,29,340, followed by Mysuru 1,73,599 and Tumakuru 1,18,136.