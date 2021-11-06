Karnataka School Reopening News Today: As the coronavirus cases have gone down, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday allowed the Anganwadis and playschools to resume classes from November 8 in the limits of BBMP as per recommendations of the Technical advisory committee. Issuing a fresh order, the BBMP said the COVID protocols will be followed in these schools and said the playschools will be opened in areas where Testing Positivity Rate is less than 2%.Also Read - This Country Has Crossed 200 Daily Covid Cases For First Time During Pandemic, Thanks to Delta Variant

The BBMO said the teachers should be fully vaccinated. In the order, it said the teachers will have to take consent letter from children’s parents. The BBMP said in the first phase, classes will open for 2 hours from 10 AM to 12 PM. Parents who send their children to playschools should be fully vaccinated, the BBMP added. Necessary COVID protocols have to be followed.

The development comes after the Karnataka government on November 4 gave green signal to open Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) classes across the state from next Monday (November 8). Also Read - More Vaccines, Fewer Mask Rules as US Keeps Fighting COVID

In this regard, the Department of Public Instruction has issued a notification and allowed the LKG and UKG classes in all talukas of the state where less than two per cent of Covid positivity is recorded.

The state government said that the decision to reopen schools has been taken in accordance with the recommendations of technical advisory committe.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Saturday recorded 224 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,89,713 and 38,107. Over 317 people were discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,43,487, leaving 8,090 active cases. One death each occurred in Belagavi, Bidar, Kolar, Koppal and Mandya.