Karnataka School Reopening News: The Karnataka government is planning to reopen schools for primary classes 1 to 5 amid improving COVID-19 situation. This was informed by Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh. He said that a decision will be taken about the opening of schools for classes 1 to 5 after consultations with the technical experts committee on coronavirus.

"We are holding a meeting with experts committee soon. The matter will be deliberated upon and a decision will be taken after their consent," IANS quoted the minister as saying.

It must be noted that the schools were reopened for classes 9 to 12 on August 23. Earlier, students of classes 6-8 were allowed to attend schools on alternate days from September 6 in areas where the test positivity rate is below two per cent.

The state government had opened Classes 6-8 after a decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with a technical advisory committee and a group of ministers.

The Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) in Karnataka has been demanding the reopening of primary schools for a long time. RUPSA President Halanuru S Lepaksha had warned the Karnataka government that they will stage protests if primary schools are not opened now. However, the state government has decided to tread a cautious path with respect to opening primary schools.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Friday recorded 967 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 29,60,131, while 10 deaths pushed the toll to 37,472. The day also saw 921 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,05,604. Active cases stood at 17,028.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 310 cases and two fatalities. Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major COVID-19 hotspot with 141 fresh infections and two fatalities.