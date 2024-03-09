Karnataka School Timings Revised for These Schools During Ramzan; Know When Physical Classes Will Begin

Home

Karnataka School timings have been revised in view of Ramzan. Going by the official order, the schools will operate from 8:00 AM to 12:45 PM.

Karnataka Schools Timings Changed: Karnataka School timings have been revised. In view of Ramzan, the Karnataka education department has decided to revise the school timing for Urdu and other minority schools. Going by the official order, the schools will operate from 8:00 AM to 12:45 PM. Renowned as Ramzan or Ramadan, this ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar gathers great reverence among Muslims globally. It’s a season of fasting, prayer, introspection, and togetherness.

The winding up of Ramzan is marked by Eid-ul-Fitr, a delightful festival promoting unity among families and communities. This is the time when people indulge in feasts, exchange gifts, engage in prayers, and share happiness and goodwill.

The revised school timings will be in effect starting from the beginning of Ramzan and will continue until April 10, 2024. According to the official orders, the school will begin from 8:00 AM to 12:45 PM. Additionally, students will have a 15-minute break scheduled from 10:00 AM to 10:15 AM. For more details, visit the official website.

