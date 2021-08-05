Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the government is ‘seriously’ considering the recommendation of the experts. Talking to the media, the newly appointed chief minister said that the government will have the final meeting with the experts tomorrow on two counts-what should be COVID protocol in event of 3rd wave and what should be the government’s stand on the opening of schools. “We’re seriously considering the recommendation of experts. I’ll have a final meeting with them tomorrow on 2 counts – what should be COVID protocol in event of 3rd wave & what should be our stand on the opening of schools. Then I’ll call all representatives it & take action,” Bommai said.Also Read - Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Basavaraj Bommai to Allocate Portfolios To 29 New Ministers Tomorrow

Earlier, reports had suggested that due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the absence of a council of ministers in the cabinet the school and college goers in Karnataka might have to wait a bit longer before seeing their campuses. Also Read - 6 Children Found Covid Positive Days After Haryana Schools Reopen

Last year, owing to the spike in the covid cases in the state, the schools and colleges were asked to shut. But now, as the covid cases in the state dip, the officials are mulling reopening the institutions from this month. Also Read - Watch: Two Leopard Curbs Spotted in a private University in Thana Mirzapur area of Saharanpur district

According to a report by the Indian Express, the Director of Public Instruction handed over recommendations to the government regarding the same. The decisions were taken following a report by an expert panel comprising health officials, school management representatives, educationalists, pediatricians, and parent’s association representatives, which recommended opening school in August’s first week.

Ganesh Poojary, organizing secretary of the Karnataka State Parents Coordination Committee told Indian Express, “Rather than making a decision for the entire state at one go, the government should strategically decide to open the schools in areas with COVID caseload close to nil.”