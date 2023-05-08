Home

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023: Four Students Score 625 Marks, Check Overall Pass Percentage

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Monday released Karnataka SSLC 10th Results 2023) on the board’s official results website karresults.nic.in. The students can check their score as the Karnataka SSLC result link is active now. The students can download Karnataka SSLC Class 10th result scorecards from kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

This time, the girl students performed better than the boy students. This year, a total of 4,25,968 boys appeared for SSLC exam in Karnataka, of whom 3,41,108 or 80.08 per cent have been announced pass. And the pass percentage of girls is at 87.87 per cent (appeared: 4,09,134, pass: 3,59,511).

Notably, the scorecard is provisional and students can get their Class 10 marksheet from their respective schools.

In the results, the students can check details such as name, registration number, subjects, internal and external marks of each paper, total marks, grades, qualifying status, and Cumulative Grade Point Average(CGPA).

This year, over 8 lakh students have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination and last year, the pass percentage of girls was 90.20 percent and the total pass percentage of boys was 81.3 percent.

The students must be knowing that the Karnataka Class 10 board exam was held from March 31 to April 15, 2023 and the answer keys were published on April 17, 2023 . Then, the evaluation process started on April 21, 2023 onwards.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023: Check 3 Top Performing Districts

Chitrdurga: 96.80 % pass percentage

Mandya: 96.74% pass percentage

Hassan: 96.68% pass percentage

Karnataka SSLC 10 Result 2023: Check List of Toppers

Bhumika: 625

Yeshash Gowda: 625

Anupama Shree Shail: 625

Bhimangouda Patil: 625

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023: How to Check Score Online

Log in to the official website karresults.nic.in.

The click on “2023 SSLC Main Examination Result”.

After this, you have to log in with your SSLC roll number and date of birth.

Check your result.

Take a print out for reference

The pass percentage in 2021 was recorded at 99.9 per cent and then in 022, the pass percentage was recorded at 85.63 per cent.

