Karnataka SSLC 10th Results 2023 DECLARED: How to Download Score Via SMS, Check List of Websites

Karnataka SSLC 10th Results 2023: The overall pass percentage this year is recorded at 87.76%, with girls outperforming boys at 94.43% pass percentage,

Karnataka SSLC 10th Results 2023: Sudents who have appeared for the exam can check their score on the official site karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Results 2023 Declared: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEB) declared Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 on Monday. The students who have appeared for the exam can check their score on the official site karresults.nic.in.

This year, over 80.08% of the boys have passed the Karnataka SSLC 10th exam. On the other hand, the pass percentage of girls who appeared for the exam was 87.87%, with a total of 4,09,134 girls appearing and 3,59,511 passing the exam.

Four Students Score 625 Marks

In the Karnataka SSLC 10th exam 2023, four students scored 625 marks. Last year, 145 students scored the highest marks in the exam. The top scorers who got 625 marks include Bhoomika Pai of New Mecaulay English High School, Bengaluru; Yashas Gowda of Sree BGS school, Chikkaballapura; Anupama Shrishail H of Sri Kumareshwar English Medium High School, Belagavi; and Bhimangowda Patil of Oxford English Medium High School, Vijayapura.

Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage this year is recorded at 87.76%, with girls outperforming boys at 94.43% pass percentage, while boys had a lower pass percentage of 85.09%.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Results 2023: List of Websites to Check Score

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 10th Results 2023: How To Check Score Via SMS?

Type- KAR10Roll number.

Send message to 56263.

Then, the results will be sent on the same mobile number

Karnataka SSLC Results 2023: How to Download Result Online

First visit the official website karresults.nic.in

Here, you will find one link to download Class 10th results

Click on the Class 10th result link, you will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your roll number

Enter necessary details, double-check to ensure the accuracy of the information

Then click on the “Submit” button to proceed

After this, Karnataka Class 10th result for the year 2023 will be displayed on the screen

