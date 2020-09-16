New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to permit free-of-cost bus travel for students appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exams. The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2020 exams will be held from September 21 to September 28 this year. Also Read - Karnataka COVID News: What Led to Rise in Cases? Health Officials Credit Lifting of Lockdown & More Tests

“To facilitate Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) students who are appearing for supplementary exams, State Road Transport Corporation has decided to allow students to travel free in its buses on the production of admission ticket from 21st to 28th September,” read a notice by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). Also Read - Bengaluru Woman Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again, 1st Case of Reinfection in City

The KSRTC has taken the decision in order to provide some relief to students appearing for exams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, students can avail bus services for free on the exam dates if they produce their admission ticket.

KSEEB SSLC Supplementary exam would be held between 10:30 AM and 1:45 PM. Meanwhile, the practical and viva exams for Junior takaTechnical School students are scheduled to be held on September 29.