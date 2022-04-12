Karnataka SSLC 2022 Answer Key: The Karnataka State Secondary Education Board (KSEEB) on Tuesday released the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam answer key 2022 on its website. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their answer key from the official website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in.This year, the Karnataka SSLC exams were held from March 28 to April 11, 2022.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Registration For 26 Posts Begins at bankofbaroda.in| Read Details Here

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Click on the “March/April 2022 S.S.L.C. Main Examination Answer key.”

Select the subject according to your preference.

The Karnataka SSLC answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Save, Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, one can click on the link given below to download the Answer Key.

Earlier on Monday(April 11)Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh took to Twitter and announced that the Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 Results will be declared by the 2nd week of May 2022.