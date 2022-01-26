Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the timetable for the KSEEB SSLC or Class 10 exams schedule 2022 on its official website. As per the schedule, the class 10 exams will begin from March 28 and will continue till April 11, 2022. All those who are appearing for Karnataka Class 10 board exams 2022 can check the detailed exam schedule from the SSLC’s official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in.Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 23 Scientist B Posts; Apply Online at bis.gov.in

Earlier, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has also released a provisional timetable. The Board has asked the parents and candidates to submit objections between January 6 and 14. According to the schedule, the examination for the first language will be held on March 28, the second language on March 30; Economics/core subject on April 1; Mathematics/Sociology on April 4; Social Science on April 6; Third language on April 8 and Science, Political Science, Karnatak/Hindustani music on April 11.

Karnataka SSLC Exam Schedule 2022: Check Dates Here

Karnataka SSLC Dates Subject March 28 First Language March 30 Second Language April 1 Core Subject (Economics,etc.) April 4 Core Subject (Mathematics, Socialogy) April 6 Core Subject (Social Science) April 8 Third Language (Hindi, English, Arabic,etc.), NSQF Subjects April 11 Core Subject (Science, Political Science,etc.)

