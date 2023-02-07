Home

Karnataka SSLC 2023: Board Releases Hall Ticket 2023 on kseab.karnataka.gov.in, Direct Link Here

The board has asked all school heads to download the provisional admit cards of their schools using the software available on the board's website

The Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2023 has been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website i.e. kseab.karnataka.gov.in to download the admit card. The school authorities can also download the admit card on behalf of the students appearing for the exam.

Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2023: How to download?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website – kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Click on SSLC tab and select school login

Enter the login id and password and download the hall ticket

Take a print out of the same

Karnataka SSLC Exam: Key Updates

The Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2023 has been released

The school authorities can also download the admit card on behalf of the students appearing for the exam.

This is the last chance to check and finalize the details of the students

Same details will be entered in the final admit card and mark sheets of the students.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has decided to conduct the SSLC examination from April 4, 2023 till April 15, 2023.

The exam will be conducted from 10.30 am till 1.45 for few papers and for one of the papers, the exam will be conducted from 2pm to 5.15 pm.

